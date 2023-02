(Shoshoni, WY) – According to WYDOT, US 20/26 has closed between Shoshoni and Waltman as of February 21 at 5:55 pm.

The estimated time of reopening is not known.

There are also “no unnecessary travel” advisories in place in and around Lander, Shoshoni and Riverton. Click here to see the details and for the latest updates.