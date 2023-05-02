HeadsUp: Road work planned for portions of Sunset Drive this week

(Riverton, WY) – 71 Construction will start warranty work on Sunset Drive beginning this week, according to a post shared on the Riverton City Facebook page.

“Traffic control will be set up to begin removing and replacing concrete diamonds placed around utilities on the roadway surface,” the post goes on to share. “The work will take place on Sunset Drive between North Federal Blvd. and Valley Circle.”

“Please mind the traffic control and slowdown in this area to be courteous of construction workers and their safety. Thank you for your help as we work to finalize construction on this project!”