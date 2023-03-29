HeadsUp: Road/travel advisories for March 29

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.
(Fremont County, WY) – There is one road closure and one no unnecessary travel advisory issued for March 29, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.
The closure is for WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct,” and the no unnecessary travel advisory is for US 287 / 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287.”
No estimated time of opening was given.
For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.