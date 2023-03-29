HeadsUp: Road/travel advisories for March 29

(Fremont County, WY) – There is one road closure and one no unnecessary travel advisory issued for March 29, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The closure is for WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct,” and the no unnecessary travel advisory is for US 287 / 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287.”

No estimated time of opening was given.

