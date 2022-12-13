HeadsUp: Road closures, no unnecessary travel still in effect for Sweetwater Station Junction in Lander, Riverton area; Level 1 chain law for South Pass

(Fremont County, WY) – The following roads have been closed due to winter conditions, according to wyoroad.info.

“Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” in Lander, and “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct,” in Riverton.

The estimated opening time for both areas is unknown as of this time.

Level 1 chain laws are still in effect “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

"No unnecessary travel" advisories were also issued for the following areas:



Here is a look impacted travel areas:

h/t wyoroad.info image



WYDOT has also shared the following video for weather impacts through Friday.