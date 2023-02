(Fremont County, WY) – There are currently two road closures in Fremont County as of 9:40 am on February 18, according to WYDOT.

US 287 / WY 789 between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287

WY 135 between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct

The estimated time of reopening is unknown.

