#HeadsUp: Road closures, advisories in Fremont County for January 12

#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
h/t wyoroad.info

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.

(Fremont County, WY) – The following closures and advisories are in effect for the Fremont County area for January 12, as of 8:30 AM, according to wyoroad.info.

  • Closure on US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” with black ice advisories for US 287, WY 132 and WY 789
  • Closure on WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jc,” with black ice advosries for that area and WY 789 between Riverton and Hudson
  • Level 1 chain law for WY 28 “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789”

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.