HeadsUp: Road closures, advisories in Fremont County for January 12

(Fremont County, WY) – The following closures and advisories are in effect for the Fremont County area for January 12, as of 8:30 AM, according to wyoroad.info.
- Closure on US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” with black ice advisories for US 287, WY 132 and WY 789
- Closure on WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jc,” with black ice advosries for that area and WY 789 between Riverton and Hudson
- Level 1 chain law for WY 28 “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789”
A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”
