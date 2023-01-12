HeadsUp: Road closures, advisories in Fremont County for January 12

(Fremont County, WY) – The following closures and advisories are in effect for the Fremont County area for January 12, as of 8:30 AM, according to wyoroad.info.

Closure on US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” with black ice advisories for US 287, WY 132 and WY 789

Closure on WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jc,” with black ice advosries for that area and WY 789 between Riverton and Hudson

Level 1 chain law for WY 28 “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789”

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

