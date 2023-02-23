HeadsUp: Road closures, advisories for February 23

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.
(Fremont County, WY) – There are multiple closures and advisories for roads in Fremont county on Thursday, February 23, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.
- Closure: US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287
- Partial Closure (Road closed to thru traffic, local traffic permitted: WY 131 “Between Lander and Sinks Canyon State Park”
- Closure: WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct”
- Closure: WY 28 “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”
There are also no unnecessary travel advisories for the following areas.
No estimated opening time is known for any of the closures.
For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.