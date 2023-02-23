HeadsUp: Road closures, advisories for February 23

(Fremont County, WY) – There are multiple closures and advisories for roads in Fremont county on Thursday, February 23, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

Closure: US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287

Partial Closure (Road closed to thru traffic, local traffic permitted: WY 131 “Between Lander and Sinks Canyon State Park”

Closure: WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct”

Closure: WY 28 “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

There are also no unnecessary travel advisories for the following areas.

h/t WYDOT

No estimated opening time is known for any of the closures.

