HeadsUp: Riverton City crews addressing waterline break on N 15th Street East

(Riverton, WY) – A waterline break has occurred on N 15th Street East in the Pershing and Lincoln Avenue area, according to a post on the City of Riverton Facebook page.

“City crews are working on the repair of a waterline break on North 15th Street East between Pershing and Lincoln Avenue.

“Residents in this block of 15th will have their water shut down in the next couple of hours. Residents outside this area may experience fluctuations in their water flow.

“Crews will repair the line as soon as possible. People in the area are encouraged to use water while it is available to fill containers as the water may be off for 2-6 hours.

“Thank you for your understanding as crews work on this unfortunate break.”