HeadsUp: Repairs on Little Popo Agie River bridge in Hudson begin May 1; bridge repair in Cody planned as well

(Fremont County, WY) – A pair of bridges will be the focus of more than $2.7 million in repairs and rehabilitation during the coming months in Hudson and Cody.

Work on the Little Popo Agie River bridge in Hudson is scheduled to begin Monday morning, May 1, with placement of traffic control. Milling and curb removal on half of the bridge deck is slated to begin Tuesday.

The Hudson bridge is located at milepost 90.59 on WY789 in Hudson.

Motorists should expect delays of up to 10 minutes; traffic movements will be controlled with the use of portable traffic signals on each end of the Hudson bridge.

The work schedule issued by prime contractor S&S Builders, LLC, shows completion of work on the Hudson bridge by mid-July.

Work on the Shoshone River bridge in Cody is slated to begin in early June; the bridge work is expected to continue into October. Delays are expected.

h/t WYDOT

The Cody bridge is located at milepost 100.53 on WY120 on the north edge of Cody.

The scope of work on each bridge includes improvements and repairs, such as grading, milling asphalt and concrete, asphalt and concrete surfacing, bridge rehabilitation, guardrail installation and other work.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation awarded the bridge rehabilitation project to S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette on Dec. 15, 2022. Contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2023.