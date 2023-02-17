HeadsUp: Portions of WY 135, US 287 / WY 789 closed due to winter conditions, stalled vehicles

(Fremont County, WY) – There are two closure advisories issued for roads in Fremont County on February 17, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The affected areas are US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” and WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct.”

WYDOT District 5 also posted the following notices concerning the closures:

WY789: Stalled semi truck, travel lane closed between Lander and Muddy Gap at milepost 34, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

WY789: Multiple stalled vehicles, travel lane closed between Lander and Muddy Gap at milepost 22, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

For the latest road updates around Fremont County, click here.