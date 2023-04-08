#HeadsUp: Portions of US 287/WY 789, WY 135 still closed today – April 8

#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
h/t WYDOT

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.

(Fremont County, WY) – Closures are still in effect for US 287 / WY 789 and WY 135 today, on Saturday, April 8, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The closure are for areas “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” and “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct.”

The roads were estimated to open yesterday, but ultimately stayed closed, with current no estimated opening time today.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.