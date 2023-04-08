HeadsUp: Portions of US 287/WY 789, WY 135 still closed today – April 8

(Fremont County, WY) – Closures are still in effect for US 287 / WY 789 and WY 135 today, on Saturday, April 8, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The closure are for areas “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” and “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct.”

The roads were estimated to open yesterday, but ultimately stayed closed, with current no estimated opening time today.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.