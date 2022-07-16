HeadsUp: Portions of Eugene Street in Lander to be closed until July 22 due to damaged sewer line

(Lander, WY) – There will be a street closure at the intersection of 4th and Eugene Street until Sunday, July 17th as the City of Lander works to repair a damaged sewer pipe, according to a post on the City Facebook page.

The surrounding blocks will be open to local traffic only.

In addition, from Monday, July 18th to Friday, July 22nd, Eugene Street will be closed from the intersection of 4th Street to the end of the 500 block.

“Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated as we work to solve this issue as swiftly as possible.”