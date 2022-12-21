#HeadsUp: Portion of US 287/WY 789 closed in Sweetwater Station Junction area

UPDATE: A “No Unnecessary Travel” advisory has been added on WY 789 between Lander and Hudson.

(Fremont County, WY) – A portion of US 287 / WY 789 is closed due to winter conditions today, December 21, according to WYDOT and wyoroad.info.

The advisory is for the area “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287.”

WYDOT says that estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.

