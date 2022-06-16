HeadsUp: Portion of Sunset Drive closed to thru traffic for remainder week into next

(Riverton, WY) – “Sunset Drive from North Federal will be closed to thru traffic for the remainder of this week and into next week while utility work is being completed,” according to a post on the City of Riverton Facebook page regarding the ongoing road closures for the Sunset Drive improvement project.

This stretch is scheduled to be opened back up the week of June 27th for traffic to access Eastview and Westview Drives from North Federal.

The City thanks residents for their continued patience as the improvement project moves forward.