HeadsUp: Paving scheduled on Twin Creek highway improvements southeast of Lander

Roadway work is scheduled to begin this week on US287/WY789 southeast of Lander near Twin Creek.

“The contractor will begin shoulder work operations between mileposts 74 to 64,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Brian Martin of Lander. “Pavement milling is scheduled, beginning Wednesday, June 8, with paving expected to begin Monday, June 13.”

Martin said prime contractor McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland will mill asphalt from the end of each bridge and transition areas, and begin paving a 1-inch leveling course and a 2-inch overlay. Bridge work on the project was completed last month.

“Chip sealing and other roadway work, including an oil overshoot of the chip seal, is scheduled to be completed on the 10.1-mile project by the completion date of June 30, 2022,” Martin said.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland was awarded the $5.1 million project on April 15, 2021.