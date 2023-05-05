HeadsUp: Paving operation will affect travel in Wind River Canyon on May 16; expect short delays

(Hot Springs County, WY) – A Wyoming Department of Transportation asphalt paving crew is scheduled for work beginning Monday, May 15, in Hot Springs County.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

The WYDOT hot-mix asphalt patching work is scheduled May 15 on Wyoming 120 between Thermopolis and Meeteetse; May 16 inside Wind River Canyon on US20/WY789; May 17 on US20/WY789 between Kirby and Worland; May 18 and May 22 on WY434 south of Ten Sleep; and May 23-25 on WY32 north of Burlington.

The WYDOT paving operation consists of a paving crew, a roller operator and numerous WYDOT trucks hauling the hot asphalt pavement.

“Please obey posted speed limits during the paving operation, and obey flaggers and traffic control for safety’s sake. Drivers should expect short delays,” said WYDOT North District 5 Paving Foreman Shannon Armstrong of Basin.