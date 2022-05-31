HeadsUp: Paving begins June 6 east of Shoshoni; maintenance operation also scheduled in Hudson, Riverton, west of Dubois and on South Pass

(Fremont County, WY) – A Wyoming Department of Transportation paving crew is scheduled to begin its summer work Monday, June 6, on US20/26 east of Shoshoni.

About 500 tons of asphalt pavement will be placed on US20/26 (mileposts 91.4 to 91.7), about 9 miles east of Shoshoni.

The crew is scheduled to move the paving operation June 7-9 to WY789 through the Town of Hudson (mileposts 90.59 to 90.62), where more than 1,336 tons of asphalt will be placed on the roadway. The paving crew is scheduled to place 354 tons of asphalt on US26 (West Main Street) in Riverton between mileposts 133.12-133.24 and 130.67-130.70 beginning June 13.

All maintenance paving is dependent upon favorable weather.

“Please drive carefully and obey reduced speed limits near paving operations,” said WYDOT paving foreman Kim Kurasz of Dubois. “Safe driving and safe work operations are very important throughout these projects. Please be patient as this important work is being completed.”

On June 15, WYDOT paving is scheduled at three locations on Togwotee Pass, west of Dubois (mileposts 16.52-16.57, mileposts 20.81-20.88, and mileposts 23.67-23.74.

On June 21, WYDOT paving is scheduled on WY28 over South Pass between mileposts 57.6-57.74, southeast east of the old iron ore mine.