HeadsUp: Pavement improvement project begins this week west of Riverton

A $5.85 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin Tuesday on US26 between Riverton and Pilot Butte Reservoir west of Riverton.

The project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing, drainage and other work on 12.1 miles of US26 between mileposts 125.11 (Eight Mile Road) and 112.98 (just east of Pilot Butte Reservoir).

Prime contractor on the project is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

“The contractor’s schedule calls for asphalt milling, dirt grading and delineator post removal beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.. “Motorists should expect 20-minute traffic delays with stopped conditions and a milled driving surface beginning Tuesday.”

Due to the contractor’s October start, the contractor will be limited to 2 miles of milled highway at any one time. If winter sets in, and with shorter days, the project may be shut down for the winter.

“To pave, the contractor must wait until the temperature meets WYDOT temperature specifications, 40 degrees and rising, so working days will be shorter than typical paving projects that occur during the summer,” Scheidemantel said. “The contractor’s work schedule calls for paving 6 days a week, including Saturdays, through late November.”

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the bid to Mountain Construction Co., in March. Contract completion date is Oct. 31.