HeadsUp: Pavement improvement/culvert installation project begins next week between Kinnear and Ethete

(Fremont County, WY) – A $1.683 million pavement improvement/culvert installation project is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 12, on WY132 between Kinnear and Ethete through Johnstown Valley.

The project includes replacement of a 36-inch culvert, and installation of three additional 36-inch culverts to handle future spring water flows along WY132. Other work includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing, drainage and other work on 2.1 miles of highway between Kinnear and Ethete.

Prime contractor on the project is 71 Construction of Casper.

“The contractor’s schedule calls for culvert replacement and installation beginning next week at milepost 15.80, including dirt grading and placement of crushed gravel base,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander. “Motorists should expect 15-minute traffic delays with stopped conditions and a gravel driving surface.”

Contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2023.