HeadsUp: Passing lanes pavement overlay scheduled this month east of Moneta

(Moneta, WY) – Asphalt pavement milling of passing lanes between Moneta and Waltman is scheduled to begin June 12 east of Shoshoni on US20/26, with a pavement overlay of the seven sets of passing lanes scheduled to begin June 19.

The $4.64 million project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, chip sealing, traffic control and other work on the entire width of the highway at seven sets of passing lanes, and inside the Waltman Rest Area.

Prime contractor is Knife River of Casper.

As part of the project, soft spot repair is scheduled in the parking lot of the Waltman Rest Area, and several days of closure are planned during this work.

“Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes. Traffic will be moved through the work zones with pilot vehicles,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kaia Tharp of Thermopolis.

Project completion date is June 30, 2023.