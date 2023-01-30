HeadsUp: One road closure, no unnecessary travel advisory issued for January 30

(Fremont County, WY) – There is currently one road closure and a no unnecessary travel advisory for roads in Fremont County on January 30, according to WYDOT and wyoroad.info.

The road closure is for WY 135, “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct,” with no estimated opening time available.

The no unnecessary travel advisory is for WY 136, “Between WY 135 and Gas Hills,” due to “Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow.”

