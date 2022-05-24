HeadsUp: North Broadway, East Sunset Drive intersection closed from 9am-3pm tomorrow

(Riverton, WY) – The City of Riverton posted the following notice on its Facebook page, regarding the ongoing road closures for the Sunset Drive improvement project.

The Intersection of North Broadway and East Sunset Drive will be temporary closed from 9 am to 3 pm Wednesday, May 24th. This closure will be used to facilitate the installation of utilities that will be placed in the intersection by 71 Construction prior to the concrete surfacing being installed on the Sunset Drive Project. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please us alternate routes for travel during these hours. Thank you for your help.