HeadsUp: No unnecessary travel, level 1 chain law in effect for portions of South Pass

(Fremont County, WY) – Level 1 chain laws are in effect “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd” and “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate,” according to wyoroad.info.

There is also a “No Unnecessary Travel Advisory” for the area “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd,” with warnings of black ice, snowfall and reduced visibility in the area.

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.