HeadsUp: No unnecessary travel for WY 136 for February 14; WYDOT shares road impact video ahead of incoming winter storm

UPDATE: The advisory has been lifted.

(Fremont County, WY) – A no unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for WY 136 for Tuesday, February 14, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The affected area is “Between WY 135 and Gas Hills,” with conditions listed as slick in spots with blowing snow.

WYDOT District 5 also shared the following road impact video that discusses potential travel advisories accompanying the incoming winter storm.



For more detailed road conditions for Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.