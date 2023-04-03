#HeadsUp: No unnecessary travel for WY 135 – April 3

UPDATE: As of 9:11 AM, the area “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct” on WY 135 is closed.

(Fremont County, WY) – There is a no unnecessary travel advisory issued for WY 135 roads for Monday, April 3, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The advisory is for areas “Between WY 789 and WY 139,” and “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct.”

Conditions are listed as “Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility.”

