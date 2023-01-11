HeadsUp: No unnecessary travel for US 26 between Diversion Dam Junction, Riverton

(Fremont County, WY) – A no unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for US 26, “Between Diversion Dam Jct and Riverton,” for Wednesday, January 11, according to wyoroad.info.

The area is listed as “Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility.”

Black ice is also listed on WY 135, “Between WY 789 and WY 139,” and “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct.”

