HeadsUp: No unnecessary travel for portions of US 287 / WY 789

UPDATE: As of 10:01 AM, the road is now closed. Estimated opening time is 10-12 hours.

(Fremont County, WY) – A no unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” for March 10, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

Conditions in the area are listed as slick in spots, drifted snow, slush with blowing snow.

This is in addition to the advisory issued for WY 28 South Pass roads.

