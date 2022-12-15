HeadsUp: No unnecessary travel for portions of South Pass; Level 1 chain law in effect

(Fremont County, WY) – There is currently a no unnecessary travel advisory for the WY 28 South Pass areas “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate,” and “Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789,” according to wyoroad.info.

The conditions in the area are described as slick with snowfall and blowing snow.

Level 1 chain laws are also in effect “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd,” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate,” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.