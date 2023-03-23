HeadsUp: No unnecessary travel for portion of US 287 / WY 789; multiple black ice advisories; Level 1 chain law for South Pass

UPDATE: The no unnecessary travel restriction and chain law advisory have been lifted.

(Fremont County, WY) – There are multiple travel restrictions and advisories for roads in Fremont County on Thursday, March 23 according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

A no unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” with conditions listed as slick in spots with fog.

The black ice advisories are for US 26 “Between Diversion Dam Jct and Riverton,” and US 20/26 “Between Shoshoni and Moneta,” and “Between Moneta and Waltman.”

The Level 1 chain law is in effect for WY 28 “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.