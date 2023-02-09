HeadsUp: No unnecessary travel, black ice advisories issued for February 9

(Fremont County, WY) – WYDOT has issued no unnecessary travel and black ice advisories for multiple areas in and around Riverton today, February 9, according to wyoroad.info.

The no travel advisories are for WY 135 “Between WY 789 and WY 139,” and “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct;” and for WY 136 “Between WY 135 and Gas Hills.”

The black ice advisories are for US 26 “Between Diversion Dam Jct and Riverton,” for US 26 / WY 789 “Between Riverton and WY 134,” and WY 789 “Between Hudson and Riverton.”

For more detailed road conditions for Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.