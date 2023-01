(Fremont County, WY) – A ‘No Unnecessary Travel’ restriction is in effect for portions of US 287 / WY 789, for January 23, according to wyoroad.info.

The restriction is in place for roads “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” due to “drifted snow with snowfall.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.