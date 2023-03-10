HeadsUp: No unnecessary travel between Moneta and Waltman

(Fremont County, WY) – A no unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for US 20/26 between Moneta and Waltman for March 10, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

There is extreme blowover risk in the area, with conditions listed as slick, slush, dangerous winds and blowing snow.

This advisory is in addition to the previously reported closures for portions of WY 135 , WY 28, and for portions of US 287 / WY 789.

For the latest road updates around Fremont County, click here.