#HeadsUp: No Unnecessary Travel advisory in effect for portion of South Pass

(South Pass, WY) – A No Unnecessary Travel advisory along with a Chain Law – Level I are currently in effect for WY-28 between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd. The current conditions are listed as: Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow.

For WY-28 between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, the conditions are listed as: Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow with a Black Ice advisory.

