#HeadsUp: No unnecessary travel advisory for WY 135, WY 136 issued for February 11

(Fremont County, WY) – A no unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for WY 135 and WY 136 for Saturday, February 11, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

For WY 135, the affected areas are “Between WY 789 and WY 139,” and “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct.”

For WY 136, the affected area is “Between WY 135 and Gas Hills.”

Conditions are listed as slick, with blowing snow.

For more detailed road conditions for Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.

