HeadsUp: Multiple road closures still in effect for March 11

UPDATE: WY 28 is now open.

(Fremont County, WY) – There are multiple closures for roads in Fremont County on Saturday, March 11, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

Closure: WY 28 “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

Closure: US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287”

Closure: WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct”

These advisories were issued at 7:00 AM, at which time only WY 28 had an estimated opening time of 2-4 hours from the posted time.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.