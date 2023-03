(Fremont County, WY) – WY 135 between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct is now closed as of 10:00 AM on March 10, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

Estimated opening time is 10 to 12 hours.

Full-on closures are now also in effect for WY 28, and for portions of US 287 / WY 789.

For the latest road updates around Fremont County, click here.