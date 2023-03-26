HeadsUp: Multiple no unnecessary travel and black ice advisories, road closures issued for March 26

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.
(Fremont County, WY) – There are multiple no unnecessary travel and black ice advisories, and road closures issued for March 26, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.
The closures include:
- WY 28 “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”
- WY 131 “Between Lander and Sinks Canyon State Park,” closed to thru traffic, local traffic is permitted
- WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct”
No estimated opening time was given for any roads.
The no unnecessary travel advisories include:
- US 287 / 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287”
- WY 135 “Between WY 789 and WY 139”
The black ice advisories are for the following areas:
For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.