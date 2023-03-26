HeadsUp: Multiple no unnecessary travel and black ice advisories, road closures issued for March 26

(Fremont County, WY) – There are multiple no unnecessary travel and black ice advisories, and road closures issued for March 26, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The closures include:

WY 28 “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

WY 131 “Between Lander and Sinks Canyon State Park,” closed to thru traffic, local traffic is permitted

WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct”

No estimated opening time was given for any roads.

The no unnecessary travel advisories include:

US 287 / 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287”

WY 135 “Between WY 789 and WY 139”

The black ice advisories are for the following areas: h/t WYDOT h/t WYDOT



For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.