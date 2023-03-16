HeadsUp: Level 2 chain law issued for portions of South Pass for March 16

(Fremont County, WY) – Level 2 chain laws are in effect for portions of WY 28 for March 16, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The Level 2 chain laws are for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd,” and “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.”

Level 2 chain laws are defined below.

When conditions are extremely hazardous, travel can be restricted to:

Vehicles equipped with tire chains; or

All-wheel-drive vehicles equipped with adequate mud and snow or all-weather-rated tires.

Under Level 2, commercial vehicles must have chains on at least two of the drive wheels at opposite ends of the same drive axle. Do not stop in the driving lane to install or remove chains!

