HeadsUp: Level 1 chain law issued for South Pass for January 30

UPDATE: The chain law restriction has been lifted.

(Fremont County, WY) – WYDOT has shared that Level 1 chain laws are in effect for WY 28 roads for January 30, according to wyoroad.info, in addition to the previously announced advisories.

The chain law is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

