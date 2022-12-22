#HeadsUp: Level 1 chain law in effect for WY 28 South Pass Area

h/t wyoroad.info

(Fremont County, WY) – Level 1 chain laws are in effect for potions of WY 28 in the South Pass area for December 22, according to WYDOT and wyoroad.info.

There are currently no other advisories or closures for the area.

The chain laws are in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.

