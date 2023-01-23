HeadsUp: Level 1 chain law in effect for South Pass

(Fremont County, WY) – WYDOT has shared that Level 1 chain laws are in effect for WY 28 roads for January 23, according to wyoroad.info.

The chain law is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

