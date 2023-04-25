#HeadsUp: Level 1 chain law in efect for WY 28 South Pass roads – April 25

#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
h/t WYDOT

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.

UPDATE: There is now a “No Unnecessary Travel” advisory for the mentioned areas.

(Fremont County, WY) – WYDOT has shared that Level 1 chain laws are in effect for WY 28 roads for April 25, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The chain law is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

Conditions are listed as “Slick with snowfall.”

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.