HeadsUp: Lander snow removal crews working on Buena Vista subdivision today, Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The City of Lander shared the following on its Facebook page Monday, regarding snow plow removal locations for today, tomorrow and Wednesday

“Snow removal crews will be in Buena Vista subdivision today and tomorrow, Jan 16-17. If you live in the neighborhood of Bellevue, Cedar, Del streets please consider moving your parked cars out of the street now and overnight. Late Tuesday and Wednesday, crews should be in Dillon subdivision.”