HeadsUp: Lander plow crews working on Valley View Drive, Dillon subdivision Wednesday, Thursday

(Lander, WY) – The City of Lander shared the following on its Facebook page, regarding snow plow removal locations for today and tomorrow, January 18/19.

“Snow removal crews will start on Valley View Drive first thing Wednesday morning the 18th. They will continue in the Dillon subdivision tomorrow afternoon and through Thursday.

“Please remove your parked cars from the street for better service. Thanks for your patience in between all these snow storms!”