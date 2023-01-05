HeadsUp: Highway opens from Sweetwater Station to Lander

Update @ 12:20 pm – A no unnecessary travel advisory has been added to this portion of the highway.

(Lander, WY) – US 287 / WY 789 between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287 has reopened as of Thursday, January 5 at around 11:20 am.

It’s currently listed as Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility.

The highway has been closed for several days due to the New Year winter storm that dumped snow across Fremont County.

