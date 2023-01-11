#HeadsUp: Help our local fire departments help you; clear snow from hydrants in front of your property

h/t Riverton Fire Department image

(Fremont County, WY) – The Riverton Fire Department shared the following reminder for folks who have hydrants in front of their property.

“With the recent snowfall we have had, it is making it difficult to find an accessible fire hydrant in an emergency situation. If you have a fire hydrant on your property and are able to do so, please take the time to clear out an area around it.

“Since the middle of December we have responded to 6 structure fires. Every second counts in an emergency.”

