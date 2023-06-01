HeadsUp: Forest Drive in Riverton to be closed for part of Friday, June 2

(Riverton, WY) – Forest Drive will be closed beginning Friday, June 2nd during the day as 71 Construction repairs the asphalt from East of McDonald’s to the Intersection of Mary Anne Drive, according to a post shared on the City of Riverton Facebook page.

“The roadway will be opened up during the evening and permanently opened as soon as possible,” the post states. “Please adjust your travel plans accordingly and thank you for your patience through this temporary roadway closure.”