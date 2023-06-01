#HeadsUp: Forest Drive in Riverton to be closed for part of Friday, June 2

#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
Road Closure Sign. h/t Vince Tropea

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.

(Riverton, WY) – Forest Drive will be closed beginning Friday, June 2nd during the day as 71 Construction repairs the asphalt from East of McDonald’s to the Intersection of Mary Anne Drive, according to a post shared on the City of Riverton Facebook page.

“The roadway will be opened up during the evening and permanently opened as soon as possible,” the post states. “Please adjust your travel plans accordingly and thank you for your patience through this temporary roadway closure.”

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.