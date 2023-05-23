HeadsUp: Eastern portion of Ethete Road closed starting today through May 26

(Fremont County, WY) – The eastern portion of Ethete Road will be closed starting today at 12:00pm, until Friday May 26, according to a post shared by the Wind River Inter-Tribal Department of Transportation (WRITC) on Tuesday, May 23.

The road will still be open to local traffic.

“A collapsed culvert will be replaced near the intersection of 17 Mile road,” the post states.

“Please be cautious and watch for trucks entering 17 Mile. Signs will be placed at the Yellowcalf and 17 Mile intersections. Thank you for patience.”