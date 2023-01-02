HeadsUp: Current road closures across the 10

(Fremont County, WY) – As of 8:50 am on Monday morning, South Pass remains closed along with WY-135 between WY-139 and Sweetwater Station Jct. Also, joining the closures is US-287 / WY-789 between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287.

The estimated time of reopening is not known for any of those roads.

Numerous roads in and around Fremont County are still listed as slick with snowfall.

