HeadsUp: Closures issued for WY 28 South Pass, portion of WY 135

(Fremont County, WY) – Road closures due to winter conditions have been issued for the following locations on Wednesday, January 11, according to wyoroad.info.

On WY 28 “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd” and “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate,” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

On WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct”

