#HeadsUp: Closures issued for WY 28 South Pass, portion of WY 135

#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
h/t wyoroad.info

(Fremont County, WY) – Road closures due to winter conditions have been issued for the following locations on Wednesday, January 11, according to wyoroad.info.

  • On WY 28 “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd” and “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate,” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”
  • On WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct”

Click here for other advisories issued today.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.